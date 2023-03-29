Wednesday’s Child: Update on Jonah 3 years after adoption

After seeing his Wednesday’s Child record, his mother, dad, brother and sister followed him in 2021 – in the course of the pandemic.

DALLAS — Here’s a hallelujah replace! It’s a couple of boy named Jonah who was once followed after his Wednesday’s Child record in December 2019.

In 2019, Jonah was once 12 years outdated when he was once featured on the Perot Museum in Dallas. He danced and confirmed WFAA his superior strikes and his kick butt angle. He additionally blew our workforce away together with his outstanding oratory talents.

“The reason that I want to be adopted is because I know that there’s a family out there that fits me in the best possible way that they can,” he advised WFAA greater than 3 years in the past.

Fast ahead to these days, and we're satisfied to mention Jonah discovered that circle of relatives who suits him in essentially the most conceivable means! After seeing his Wednesday's Child record, his mother, dad, brother and sister followed him in 2021 – in the course of the pandemic.

His oldsters despatched footage of Jonah together with his siblings at a basketball camp his dad runs. There’s additionally an image of the circle of relatives vacationing in Galveston.

Jonah advised WFAA God despatched him his circle of relatives.

"I'm doing great," he stated. "Adoption itself has allowed me to put myself in a wholesome setting, and I've were given some oldsters who've enabled me to be a productive younger guy."

Now 15 years outdated, Jonah’s first task is at Chick-Fil-A. He’s concerned with church and plans on attending Howard University and majoring in Psychology and Business.

More than the rest, this superb kid has love. In a observation, his oldsters say Jonah is an excellent younger guy and that they really feel extraordinarily blessed to have him of their lives.

Jonah, you might be a solution to prayer.

For extra information on learn how to undertake youngsters featured on Wednesday’s Child, please ship all licensed house research to LaQueena Warren at [email protected] Please take into accout to incorporate the kid’s identify inside the topic line.