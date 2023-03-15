Wednesday’s Child: Meet siblings, Collin and Damien

“It’s been a really long time since they felt a lot of that love and appreciation for who they are without having to struggle to survive,” mentioned CASA, Layla Beaty.

DALLAS — Two siblings want our lend a hand to carry them again in combination. WFAA first instructed you about Collin and Damien in June 2022.

Below is our Wednesday’s Child tale that includes the siblings on June 22, 2022:

Collin and Damien are youngsters separated in foster care. But they have got fierce advocates doing the whole thing they are able to to search out them a eternally circle of relatives — in combination.

The technique to a teenage boy’s center is normally via his abdomen, and this is surely the case with 16-year-old Collin.

“Chicken nuggets and pizza!” he mentioned, smiling from ear to ear.

“I respect all animals,” mentioned Damien, speaking about how we must display each people and animals compassion.

“Even if it’s creepy, cute, cuddly, spikey, I don’t care. It’s an animal and they have rights,” he mentioned emphatically.

Immediately, you understand that Damien and Collin are very distinctive and proficient. WFAA met with them at J’s Art studio in Dallas.

The teenagers love to attract. WFAA interviewed them whilst they drew their very own footage.

Damien and Collin are sort and being concerned, and additionally a bit of quirky and shy. They love and love so much.

“Their art, obviously, for one. Each other. They love each other. They love seeing each other. Unfortunately, they’re not able to see each other very often right now, only virtually,” mentioned their courtroom appointed particular recommend Layla Beaty.

“It’s been a really long time since they felt a lot of that love and appreciation for who they are without having to struggle to survive,” mentioned Beaty.

Collin and Damien were in foster take care of 3 years — separated within the device just about all of the time.

“They want to be somewhere together. They are very close. They love each other,” mentioned Beaty.

Until they are in combination, it’s going to be onerous to position a grin on their face. Collin, the grasp of fixing Rubik’s cubes, desires to be below the similar roof with Damien.

And Damien, the sweetheart of animals, additionally desires a loving circle of relatives who will undertake them each and lend a hand them to image a brand new long run.

For extra information on how you can undertake Collin and Damien, ship all licensed house research to LaQueena Warren at [email protected] Please have in mind to incorporate Collin and Damine’s title inside the matter line.

If you might be no longer authorized, please discuss with adoptchildren.org to determine extra information on how you can transform authorized to foster and/or undertake or touch LaQueena Warren at 817-304-1272.