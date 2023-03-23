Wednesday’s Child: Meet 16-year-old Jaydan

The clock is ticking. Jaydan will age out of the machine in two years, at age18, if he does not get followed.

DALLAS — When we stock a Wednesday’s Child who says they in reality wish to be followed, we promise them that we will be able to do as many tapings as imaginable to assist them. This is a kind of circumstances.

This is now the second one time WFAA is that includes 16-year-old Jaydan. He's a celebrity, who merits a without end circle of relatives who in reality sees him.

For Jaydan, there may be not anything fairly like the joys of being on level. He were given to enjoy it first hand when UniverSoul Circus invited him to be the ringmaster for a display.

“This is exciting! Getting to be in a crowd and to be here for a fresh new Wednesday’s Child,” Jaydan stated.

WFAA remaining spoke with Jaydan in August of 2021. He unfolded about one thing painful.

“I remember when I was in foster care, I kept telling myself that my family doesn’t want me and that’s why I should stay in foster care,” he informed WFAA in his first interview.

Jaydan has been in foster deal with 10 years now. It weighs on him, which is why he helps to keep praying for a miracle {that a} circle of relatives will undertake him. He desires oldsters who will perceive him and assist him to turn out to be a person.

“If I get this family, then one day I get to go back and say these people gave me something a lot of people wouldn’t, and I can’t thank them enough for it,” he stated.

The clock is ticking. Jaydan will age out of the machine in two years, at age18, if he does not get followed.

“It’s kind of like the boogeyman. It comes out of nowhere. You know adult life is something I’ve been afraid of. I’m not ready to go out there and be my own man,” he stated in truth.

But he used to be born able for this second these days. The second he were given to polish on level as Ringmaster and to be featured once more as a Wednesday’s Child.

“I’ve learned the value of not giving up because you know you can do something 100 times and fail, but what if you get to 101, and there you go. You make it!”

His optimism is as contagious as the enjoyment Jaydan spreads in every single place!

“When you hit rock bottom, you can’t scratch the ground, you gotta [sic] go back up and so, I’m building my way back up,” he stated concerning the sadness of now not getting followed but.

“I hope this goes better than the first time,” he added about these days’s taping.

We additionally hope that that includes Jaydan a 2d time is the appeal.

Jaydan, WFAA won’t ever forestall serving to you in finding your without end circle of relatives, simply as we all know you’re going to by no means surrender on hope.

“The number one that brings me hope is when I look in the mirror and I say to myself, ‘what am I gonna [sic] find today?’ I don’t know. So, let’s find out,” he stated optimistically.

For extra information on the best way to undertake Jaydan, please ship all authorized house research to LaQueena Warren at [email protected] Please have in mind to incorporate Jaydan’s identify inside the topic line.