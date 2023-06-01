Wednesday’s Child: Meet 10-year-old CJ

CJ has a large dream of enjoying left take on within the NFL and when he makes his thousands and thousands, he needs to lend a hand homeless folks. “He’s very loveable. He’s very sort. He offers you the rest. You ask. He’ll percentage it,” says Kennetta Harrison, CJ’s CPS caseworker. She treats CJ like her personal kid, and it approach the entirety to him. CJ is aware of easy methods to make you’re feeling particular. He needs any roughly circle of relatives who will love him and supply that sense of safety.

“Ms. Kennetta, you’re like my mother. You’re kind and loving, and I like that you’ll give me anything. I just have to be good for you,” he instructed her, as Harrison wiped away tears.

Currently, CJ is in search of a without end house and till then, Harrison vows to maintain him. “He is my son. Until I’m able to get him to his forever family, he’s my son. I take care of him. I watch over him. I do what is needed for him.”

For the ones excited by adopting CJ, please ship all licensed house research to LaQueena Warren at [email protected] with CJ’s title within the topic line. If you are no longer approved, please consult with adoptchildren.org to determine extra information on easy methods to transform approved to foster and/or undertake or touch LaQueena Warren at 817-304-1272.

CJ is able to slide into the hearts of loving oldsters who will supply him with a without end house. Watch the video under to be told extra about CJ and his infectious smile.