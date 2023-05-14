Wedge Salad with Blue Cheese Dressing / Belkys – WSVN 7News | Miami News, Weather, Sports

Ingredients:
- 1 cup cherry tomatoes, lower in part
- 1 small shallot, peeled and diced, roughly 2 Tbs.
- 2 Tbs. red-wine vinegar
- kosher salt and freshly floor black pepper, to style
- 2 thick slices of bacon, crumbled
- 8 oz blue cheese, crumbled
- 1/4 cup buttermilk
- 2 Tbs. mayonnaise
- 1 Tbs. olive oil
- 1 Tsp. sizzling sauce
- 1 Tsp. lemon juice
- 1 sprint Worcestershire sauce, to style
- 1 massive head iceberg lettuce, outer leaves got rid of, lower into 8 wedges
- 2 Tbs. chives, finely minced
Method of Preparation:
- Combine the tomatoes, shallots, and vinegar in a small bowl and upload salt and black pepper to style. Set apart.
- For the dressing, put part of the blue cheese right into a medium-sized bowl and mash with a whisk.
- Add the buttermilk, mayonnaise, olive oil, sizzling sauce, lemon juice, and Worcestershire sauce.
- Mash and whisk the dressing till it’s most commonly clean. Taste and upload extra of what you like- sizzling sauce, lemon juice, and many others.
- Whisk once more and put aside.
- To compile the salad, position two wedges of lettuce on every plate and gently spoon the dressing excessive.
- Sprinkle every wedge with crumbled bacon, then upload the dressed tomato halves, and the rest blue cheese crumbles. Top with minced chives.
This salad is a vintage. Enjoy!
