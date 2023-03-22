‘We need justice’: Family of slain New Jersey councilwoman demands answers

Eunice Dwumfour used to be shot and killed outdoor her house in February.

The circle of relatives of 30-year-old New Jersey councilwoman Eunice Dwumfour, who used to be shot and killed outdoor her house in February, spoke out publicly for the primary time since her loss of life, calling for justice for her loss of life and that the ones accountable be apprehended.

Eunice Dwumfour — a Church chief and mom of a 12-year-old woman — used to be shot and killed in her SUV outdoor her house on Feb. 1. She sustained a couple of gunshot wounds and used to be pronounced useless on the scene, in line with officers.

The circle of relatives of Councilwoman Eunice Ok. Dwumfour discuss at a press convention, March 22, 2023, after she used to be discovered murdered in Sayreville, N.J.

While it’s been over a month since her loss of life, members of the family advised journalists that police have now not shared main points of the investigation with them. Few main points were launched referring to Dwumfour’s homicide and no recognized arrests were made in connection.

“We are not happy about that, we need justice,” Eunice Dwumfour’s father, Prince Dwumfour, stated throughout a press convention Wednesday.

The circle of relatives stated they waited see you later sooner than talking out publicly as a result of they have been mourning the loss of life of their daughter.

“Our daughter’s death has cost a lot in our life,” Prince Dwumfour stated.

Councilwoman Eunice Ok. Dwumfour, of the Borough of Sayreville, N.J.

The circle of relatives does now not know who would wish her useless or what reason they may have for killing her, John Wisniewski, the circle of relatives’s legal professional, advised journalists.

Wisniewski joined Dwumfour’s oldsters Prince and Mary Dwumfour, husband Peter Akwue and the circle of relatives’s pastor Karl Badu.

“I believe the authorities should do something quickly,” Akwue stated. “It’s painful.”

The circle of relatives of Councilwoman Eunice Ok. Dwumfour discuss at a press convention, March 22, 2023, after she used to be discovered murdered in Sayreville, N.J.

Akwue and Dwumfour met in Nigeria in 2019 and married remaining November.

Dwumfour had simply dropped anyone off at her townhome and used to be heading elsewhere when the assailant approached on foot, assets advised ABC News remaining month.

No phrases seem to have been exchanged between the 2, in line with assets.

Eyewitnesses reported listening to greater than 10 pictures fired, in line with assets.