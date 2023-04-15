WATCH: Yankees shortstop Anthony Volpe hits first career MLB home run vs. Twins

NEW YORK — After a standout spring coaching, New York Yankees shortstop Anthony Volpe has no longer had the sizzling sizzling begin to his MLB career many envisioned. Volpe entered Friday evening’s recreation with the Minnesota Twins (Game Tracker) with a .158/.256/.237 batting line. He was once in a three for twenty-four (.125) skid with 10 strikeouts as smartly.

All it takes is one swing to snap out of stoop, regardless that, and Volpe’s first swing of Friday evening’s recreation produced a leadoff home run in opposition to Twins righty Louie Varland. It is first home run of Volpe’s career. Reigning AL MVP Aaron Judge adopted with a homer of his personal as the following batter, so it was once back-to-back pictures for the Bronx Bombers.

Here is Volpe’s first career home run. Statcast measured it at a modest 394 ft.

Volpe, 21, is the first Yankee to hit a leadoff homer for his first career home run since eight-time All-Star and previous World Series MVP Bobby Richardson in 1959. He’s the 7th participant in franchise historical past to do it total.

Coming into the season, Volpe was once ranked because the No. 12 prospect in baseball as a result of he “projects as an above-average hitter who can contribute in each of the slash line categories.” Volpe received the beginning shortstop task with a .309/.415/.618 batting line in 19 spring coaching video games.

This is the twelfth time in franchise historical past the Yankees have hit back-to-back home runs to start a recreation, and the first time since DJ LeMahieu and Judge did it in opposition to lefty Clayton Richard of the Toronto Blue Jays on June 25, 2019.