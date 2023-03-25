Oklahoma WATCH: Watch this incredible video of 94-year-old going skydiving By accuratenewsinfo March 25, 2023 0 0 Share FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsApp Marge Wardenski is not your conventional 94-year-old. post credit to Source link Tags94yearoldincredibleskydivingVideoWatch Share FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsApp Previous articleDallas County prosecutors want judge recused from murder trialNext articleFormer president to hold campaign rally in Waco More articles WATCH: At least 23 killed after powerful tornado ripped through Mississippi March 25, 2023 Public health departments across US concerned about spread of potentially deadly fungus March 25, 2023 New Utah laws require minors to get parental consent to open, maintain social media accounts March 25, 2023 - Advertisement - - Advertisement - Latest article Everman, Texas AMBER Alert: Police looking for 6-year-old boy March 25, 2023 NIT bracket 2023: Tournament schedule, college basketball scores, times, dates for semifinals March 25, 2023 Saturday Sessions: Nickel Creek performs “Holding Pattern” March 25, 2023 Yankees shortstop battle: Assessing Anthony Volpe, Oswald Peraza and Isiah Kiner-Falefa before Opening Day March 25, 2023 Auburn football recruiting: Four-star RB J’Marion Burnette commits to Tigers over Alabama, Georgia March 25, 2023