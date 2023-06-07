WATCH: Reds top prospect Elly De La Cruz rips 112 mph double for first MLB hit in second major-league at-bat

Tuesday night time’s recreation in Cincinnati between the Reds and Los Angeles Dodgers (LAD-CIN GameTracker) occasioned the major-league debut of Reds infielder Elly De La Cruz, the No. 2 prospect in all of baseball.

The 21-year-old De La Cruz performed 3rd base, batted cleanup in supervisor David Bell’s lineup, and wore Eric Davis’ previous No. 44. He drew a stroll off Tony Gonsolin in the first inning and hit his first big-league hit in the ground of the 3rd towards Gonsolin. It was once a double with a 112-mph go out pace, the hardest-hit ball through any Red this season. He additionally displayed his blazing pace, clocking at 30.4 ft in line with second on that sprint to second base.

Going into the 2023 season, R.J. Anderson ranked De La Cruz as the No. 11 total prospect. Since then, he’s hitting .298/.398/.633 with 26 extra-base hits and 11 stolen bases in 38 video games at Triple-A, sufficient to transport him as much as No. 2 in the most recent scores. Anderson cited De La Cruz’s “elite power…and near-elite speed” as the rationale for his upward push in the scores. De La Cruz has additionally proven top-of-the-scale batted-ball metrics in Triple-A and considerably stepped forward endurance on the plate. With his spectacular equipment and ability expansion, De La Cruz is having a look like a long term big name, which he strengthened in his first major-league recreation.