WATCH: NFL honors Virginia football players killed in shooting with honorary selections at 2023 NFL Draft

Before the beginning of the 2023 NFL Draft, which commenced on Thursday, the league took the chance to pay tribute to the 3 Virginia football players who died in a campus shooting in November. NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell, on level with the households of D’Sean Perry, Devin Chandler, and Lavel Davis, introduced that each and every participant has transform an honorary draft select for an NFL staff, ceaselessly enshrining them throughout the NFL circle of relatives. Perry, firstly from Miami, used to be picked through the Miami Dolphins, whilst Davis used to be decided on through the Baltimore Ravens, and Chandler used to be drafted through the Jacksonville Jaguars. The NFL venerated all 3 households with jerseys to commemorate the instance, and all 3 groups celebrated the lives of those players.

The Virginia football staff additionally paid tribute to Perry, Chandler, and Davis all the way through its spring follow, which used to be this system’s first public motion for the reason that shooting. The Blue-White spring sport featured a spotlight second as Mike Hollins, injured in the shooting, returned and scored a landing.