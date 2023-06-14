Wednesday, June 14, 2023
type here...
Oklahoma

WATCH: Killer whale rips rudder off boat

By accuratenewsinfo
0
0
WATCH: Killer whale rips rudder off boat

It is the most recent in a chain of orca assaults on boats.

post credit to Source link

Previous article
Aaron Gordon will put up big numbers as the Nuggets win their first NBA championship tonight
Next article
Iowa caucuses will be first test of GOP’s standards after Trump indictment

More articles

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Latest article

© Accurate News And Information. All rights reserved.

About Us

Popular Category

Editor Picks