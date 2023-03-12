WATCH: Harbhajan Singh does a Shane Warne to dismiss Chris Gayle in Legends League Cricket 2023

Cricket fanatics are experiencing a nice time as they watch their loved retired cricketers taking part in in the continued Legends League Cricket (LLC) Masters. The event options a number of former India internationals like Gautam Gambhir, Harbhajan Singh, Suresh Raina amongst others, who’re nonetheless striking up spectacular performances and entertaining their enthusiasts.

During the fit between India Maharajas, led by means of Gambhir, and World Giants, captained by means of Aaron Finch, off-spinner Harbhajan stole the display together with his remarkable supply.

Harbhajan’s spinning supply in the 3rd over of the Giants’ innings left the group awestruck. The ball spun sharply and beat the good Chris Gayle, who failed to pass judgement on it and noticed his stumps rattled. Harbhajan’s supply used to be in comparison to Shane Warne’s iconic “Ball of the Century” that he had bowled to dismiss Mike Gatting in the 1993 Old Trafford Ashes Test.

The supply left Gayle baffled as he struggled to come to phrases with the brilliance of the supply. Even Harbhajan used to be shocked by means of his personal supply, and his teammates congratulated him for purchasing the group their first step forward.

Here’s the video:

Coming to the fit, Giants posted a overall of 166/8 at the board after opting to bat first. Skipper Finch scored 53 off 31 balls whilst Shane Watson smashed 32-ball 55. Harbhajan used to be the select of the bowlers for the Maharajas with 4 wickets for 13 runs in his two overs.

In answer, Maharaj fell simply two runs shorts of the objective as Giants pacer Brett Lee defended 7 runs in the overall over the fit. For Maharajas, captain Gambhir top-scored with 68 runs off 42 balls.