Watch Grizzlies vs. Rockets: How to live stream, TV channel, start time for Wednesday’s NBA game

Who’s Playing
Houston @ Memphis
Current Records: Houston 18-54; Memphis 44-27
What to Know
The Houston Rockets had been at the improper facet of a one-way contention with the Memphis Grizzlies and are hoping to file their first win since March 6 of ultimate 12 months. Houston and Memphis will face off in a Southwest Division fight at 8 p.m. ET Wednesday at FedExForum. The Rockets want to shore up a protection this is permitting 118.14 issues in line with matchup.
On Monday, Houston misplaced to the Golden State Warriors at house by way of a decisive 121-108 margin. A silver lining for Houston was once the play of ahead Tari Eason, who dropped a double-double on 21 issues and 12 forums.
Meanwhile, issues had been shut when the Grizz and the Dallas Mavericks clashed on Monday, however Memphis in the long run edged out the opposition 112-108. The victory took place thank you to a robust surge after the 3rd quarter to conquer a 96-83 deficit. Power ahead Santi Aldama and gear ahead Jaren Jackson Jr. had been some of the primary playmakers for the Grizzlies as the previous posted a double-double on 22 issues and 14 rebounds and the latter had 28 issues.
The Rockets have to know they’re going to be combating an uphill fight given the 13-point unfold they’re up in opposition to. The sensible bettors had been those to stay their cash on Houston’s warring parties every time they hit the street.
Memphis’ win lifted them to 44-27 whilst Houston’s defeat dropped them down to an irreparable 18-54. We’ll see if the Grizz can repeat their fresh luck or if Houston bounces again and opposite their fortune.
How To Watch
- When: Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET
- Where: FedExForum — Memphis, Tennessee
- TV: ATTSN Southwest
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for loose. Regional restrictions might observe.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $6.00
Odds
The Grizzlies are a large 13-point favourite in opposition to the Rockets, in accordance to the most recent NBA odds.
The oddsmakers had a just right really feel for the road for this one, because the game opened with the Grizzlies as a 13.5-point favourite.
Over/Under: -110
Series History
Memphis have gained 15 out in their ultimate 28 video games in opposition to Houston.
