Watch Denver Nuggets vs. Phoenix Suns: TV channel, live stream info, start time

Who’s Playing

The Phoenix Suns and Denver Nuggets are enjoying in a Western Conference playoff sport on May 1, 2023 at Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado.

The common season data display the Phoenix Suns have a 45-37 file whilst the Denver Nuggets have a 53-29 file. The present sequence status is 1-0, with the Denver Nuggets lately within the lead.

How To Watch

When: Monday, May 1, 2023 at 10 p.m. ET

Monday, May 1, 2023 at 10 p.m. ET Where: Ball Arena — Denver, Colorado

Ball Arena — Denver, Colorado TV: TNT

TNT Follow: CBS Sports App

What To Know

- Advertisement -

The Denver Nuggets will cross face to face towards the Phoenix Suns on May 1, 2023, in a Western Conference playoff sport at Ball Arena at 10:00 p.m. ET. The Nuggets will attempt to care for their six-game house win streak.

Last Saturday, Denver defeated Phoenix 125-107 at house, giving them back-to-back victories. Jamal Murray’s 34 issues and 9 assists, along side a stellar efficiency from the crew past the arc, contributed to the win. The Nuggets had been 43.2% correct from downtown, which has been a key issue of their wins.

The Denver Nuggets are lately main the sequence through 1-0 towards the Phoenix Suns. After the sport, CBS Sports will supply updates at the result.

Odds

- Advertisement -

According to the newest NBA odds, the Denver Nuggets are appreciated through 4.5 issues towards the Phoenix Suns. The over/below is about at 227.5 issues. SportsLine’s complex laptop fashion provides NBA choices for each and every sport, together with this one. Get the choices now!