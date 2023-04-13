WATCH: Daughter of Bulls’ DeMar DeRozan screams during Raptors’ free throw attempts in play-in game

The Bulls got here into Wednesday’s play-in game towards the Raptors with a recognized contributor in DeMar Derozan, however he wasn’t the one DeRozan making noise on the Scotiabank Centre. DeRozan’s daughter, Diar, used to be observed screaming at Raptors avid gamers as they went to the free-throw line all over the game.

It turns out Diar DeRozan’s techniques labored, as Toronto — a staff that shot 78.4% from the road during the common season — overlooked a season-high18 of its 36 free throw attempts in a 109-105 loss.

While the Raptors’ struggles from the charity stripe performed a pivotal function in their loss, the Bulls made a commendable effort to also be in the game through the fourth quarter. Chicago trailed through double digits after the primary 1/2 and through up to 19 in the 3rd quarter, however Zach LaVine willed his staff to victory with 30 second-half issues (giving him 39 for the game) and 6 rebounds. DeRozan added 23 issues and 7 rebounds.

By distinctive feature of their win, the Bulls will play the Heat in Miami on Friday with the winner incomes the general Eastern Conference playoff spot. Chicago will for sure hope Diar DeRozan and her newly well-known free-throw line screams make the commute.