WATCH: Canadian golfer Adam Hadwin tackled by security after countryman Nick Taylor wins RBC Canadian Open

It was once somewhat a scene at Oakdale Golf & Country Club on Sunday night time as Nick Taylor battled Tommy Fleetwood thru 4 playoff holes to transform the primary Canadian to win the RBC Canadian Open in 69 years. And Taylor finished the undertaking in exhilarating style, too, draining a daft 72-foot putt to eagle the 18th and declare victory.

Watching all of it transpire was once no longer just a gallery filled with Canadians however quite a few Canadian and European golfers, too. Among them was once Adam Hadwin, who was once so excited to look Taylor’s putt drop that he rushed his countryman with a bottle of champagne in hand.

One downside: Fans from the gallery stormed the fairway as smartly. Amid the chaos, Hadwin were given improper for a patron and shape tackled to the bottom by a security guard in an effort instantly out of the CFL.

It was once this sort of sight that CBS Sports lead announcer Jim Nantz spotted it reside as Taylor started celebrating his fantastic putt.

“They’re storming the 18th green now,” Nantz remarked. “They just tackled Adam Hadwin, by the way, who was trying to approach his friend. Security did — not knowing that’s exactly who that was.”

Good news: Hadwin is OK. His spouse, Jessica, took to Twitter to provide an explanation for: “I’m thrilled to report that [Adam] is still among the land of the living and in true Canadian form, apologized to the security guard for being tackled,” she tweeted Sunday night.

Taylor become simply the 6th Canadian to win his country’s open and the primary to do it since Pat Fletcher in 1954. The victory was once the 3rd in his PGA Tour profession, and it marked the fourth Tour tournament received by a Canadian this yr, probably the most for a unmarried season in data courting again to 1983.