WATCH: Buccaneers coach Todd Bowles receives college degree 37 years after leaving school for the NFL

Tampa Bay Buccaneers coach Todd Bowles has already completed so much in 2023, and the NFL season remains to be a number of months away. On Saturday, Bowles neglected rookie camp to wait his commencement from Mount St. Mary’s University in Maryland.

Bowles, 59, earned his Bachelor of Science in formative years and group construction. After leaving Temple University to pursue his NFL dream in 1986, Bowles in spite of everything has his college degree 37 years later.

The Buccaneers tweeted out a video of Bowles strolling throughout the degree to get his degree on Saturday as he completed a lifelong objective.

Last fall, Bowles told the Tampa Bay Times that he promised his mom he would sooner or later get his degree. Not most effective did Bowles ship on that promise on Saturday, however he additionally hopes it set a excellent instance for his kids.

“Completing my degree was something I had always wanted to do over the years, because it was something I had promised my mother when I went to play in the NFL, and I wanted to follow through on that promise,” Bowles mentioned again in September. “Over the years, as I became a father, it became something I wanted to do in order to set a proper example for my sons as they continue on their educational paths. I have also worked pretty extensively with children through my various community projects, and I felt it was important to show them they can achieve whatever they set their mind to.”

Bowles is coming into his 2nd season as the coach of the Buccaneers, and the workforce is coming off an 8-9 marketing campaign in 2022. This 12 months, Bowles and Bucs will likely be with out Tom Brady as the franchise enters a brand new technology.