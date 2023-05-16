Oklahoma WATCH: Adorable little dog helps deliver mail By accuratenewsinfo May 16, 2023 0 0 Share FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsApp Fuzzybear the dog helps the mailman deliver mail to his house owners. post credit to Source link TagsadorabledeliverDogHelpsmailWatch Share FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsApp Previous articleWoman escapes kidnappers by driving off in their truck with hands still bound, police sayNext article3 Killed and 9 Injured in New Mexico Shooting More articles Russia launches ‘exceptional’ air attack in Kyiv with drones, missiles May 16, 2023 New US report alleges religious freedom violations in China, Iran, India May 16, 2023 Fentanyl fuels string of deadly weekend overdoses in Portland, Oregon May 16, 2023 - Advertisement - - Advertisement - Latest article Turkey presidential election heads to runoff May 16, 2023 Keene Sonic worker killed by 12-year-old with AR-15 rifle, police say May 16, 2023 Rural electric co-ops to get $10.7B in USDA funds for clean energy grants, loans May 16, 2023 Former Marine finds missing Florida boy safe in woods May 16, 2023 Cougars Face Bearkats at Constellation Field May 16, 2023