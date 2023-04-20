WATCH: Aaron Judge robs Shohei Ohtani of home run at Yankee Stadium, then knocks two-run blast of his own

Wednesday night time’s contest between the host New York Yankees and Los Angeles (LAA-NYY Gametracker) has given us a memorable second in involving the 2 greatest stars in baseball and the remaining two American League MVPs, Aaron Judge and Shohei Ohtani.

While Ohtani sadly wasn’t coated as much as pitch on this sequence within the Bronx, the two-way dwelling baseball miracle has made his presence felt because the Angels’ DH. Ohtani went deep within the sequence opener for his 5th home run of 2023, and he got here inside inches of hitting his 6th home run of the season on Wednesday. Unfortunately for Ohtani and the Halos, Judge was once patrolling heart at Yankee Stadium:

It’s at all times onerous to mention for sure whether or not such performs are certainly home run robberies, however to the attention this one gave the look to be the real factor. Sometimes it is onerous to assume of Judge as a real plus with the glove, given his considerable bodily dimensions, however he is certainly a succesful outfielder. Consider this can be a very click-and-share reminder of that truth.

Not to be outdone via himself, Judge within the home part of that opening body notched his first hit of the sequence. You’ll by no means wager what it was once:

So after robbing Ohtani of his 6th homer of the season, Judge impulsively pivoted to hit his 6th homer of the season. How’s about some extra symmetry:

Ohtani’s near-homer left the bat at 111.5 mph, traveled 411 ft, and had an anticipated batting moderate of .970.

Judge’s exact homer left the bat at 111.7 mph, traveled 412 ft, and had an anticipated batting moderate of .990.

Game of inches, as unquestionably no person has ever stated ahead of.