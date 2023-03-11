Oklahoma WATCH: 9-year-old boy goes viral for incredible refereeing skills By accuratenewsinfo March 11, 2023 0 1 Share FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsApp Seth Tate aspires to be an NBA referee. From those movies, it seems like he is not off course. post credit to Source link Tags9yearoldboyincrediblerefereeingSkillsviralWatch Share FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsApp Previous articleSaturday Sessions: William Prince performs “When You Miss Someone”Next articleFormer Vikings player and head coach Bud Grant passes away at 95 More articles 3D-printed rocket remains grounded after more launch aborts March 11, 2023 US agencies debunk Florida surgeon general’s vaccine claims March 11, 2023 Israelis protest proposed legal changes for 10th week March 11, 2023 - Advertisement - - Advertisement - Latest article Mexico kidnapping: How a trip for a medical procedure took a deadly turn March 11, 2023 Manatee Pride kicks off its 8th annual festival along the Bradenton Riverwalk March 11, 2023 3D-printed rocket remains grounded after more launch aborts March 11, 2023 Texas AG to handle Weiss capital murder case | KLBK | KAMC March 11, 2023 The New York hush-money probe of Donald Trump explained March 11, 2023