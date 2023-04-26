Oklahoma WATCH: 85-year-old marathon runner completes his 600th race By accuratenewsinfo April 26, 2023 0 0 Share FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsApp Lee Minor loves operating with his circle of relatives! post credit to Source link Tags600th85yearoldcompletesMarathonraceRUNNERWatch Share FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsApp Previous article2023 NFL Draft: Ranking the top 10 wide receivers availableNext articleTampa municipal runoff election results, 4 city council members elected More articles Sheila Keen Warren pleads guilty to shooting husband’s 1st wife in 1990 killer clown case April 26, 2023 Sudan conflict sparks mass exodus of foreigners as locals remain trapped in crossfire April 26, 2023 Be wary of unproven eye drop treatment with amniotic fluid, FDA says April 26, 2023 - Advertisement - - Advertisement - Latest article Tampa municipal runoff election results, 4 city council members elected April 26, 2023 2023 NFL Draft: Ranking the top 10 wide receivers available April 26, 2023 Asim Riaz to play pivotal role in Salman Khan starrer Kick 2? : Bollywood News April 26, 2023 Neil Gorsuch Sold Property to Head of a Major Law Firm April 26, 2023 Giant red spoon stolen from Phoenix Dairy Queen found, suspects sought: police April 26, 2023