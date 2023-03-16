Wasim Jaffer picks his India XI for the first ODI against Australia

On March 17, India and Australia will start a three-match ODI sequence in Mumbai. This sequence holds important significance for each groups, as the World Cup shall be held in India later this 12 months. However, Australia shall be with out their common captain Pat Cummins, who has determined to stick with his circle of relatives after his mom’s demise right through the Test sequence. As a outcome, Steve Smith will take over the captaincy duties for the sequence.

Similarly, India will omit their captain Rohit Sharma for the first ODI because of non-public commitments. All-rounder Hardik Pandya will lead India in the sequence opener, whilst Rohit will go back to the group for the 2d tournament and resume his management tasks. This ODI sequence shall be a an important alternative for each groups to check their strengths and weaknesses forward of the World Cup, and the absence of standard captains for the first tournament may just upload a twist to the lawsuits.

In the interim, former Indian cricketer Wasim Jaffer has picked India’s enjoying XI for the sequence opener against Australia.

Jaffer decided on 5 batters with Ishan Kishan as the wicketkeeper-batter together with 3 all-rounders in Hardik, Ravindra Jadeja and Washington Sundar.

The cricketer-turned-mentor named Mohammed Shami and Mohammed Siraj as two pacers, whilst Kuldeep Yadav was once picked as the most effective specialist spinner.

KL Rahul, who’s going thru a lean patch in Test cricket, was once decided on to bat in the middle-order. Star batter Virat Kohli and Suryakumar Yadav is available in at quantity 3 and four, respectively.

Wasim Jaffer’s India XI for first ODI against Australia:

Shubman Gill, Ishan Kishan (wk), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, KL Rahul, Hardik Pandya (c), Ravindra Jadeja, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj

