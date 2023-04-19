Washington State University rocked by second campus death

- Advertisement -

Washington State University has recorded its second death on campus so far in 2023, months after one of its former students, Bryan Kohberger, was accused of killing four students at the nearby University of Idaho in their off-campus home on Nov. 13, 2022.

WSU police on Thursday responded to a call from the Stephenson complex on campus, a residence hall that houses all majors with a focus on first-year STEM students, and located a deceased male upon arrival.

It’s the second death reported on campus so far this year after Luke Morgan Tyler, a WSU freshman, was found dead in one of the Pullman campus residence halls on Jan. 22.

“What is happening in Pullman this year??” a WSU student said in a comment on the campus police department’s Facebook post.

There is no “known threat” to the Pullman, Washington, college community at this time, and the WSU police department is working with the Whitman County Coroner’s Office to investigate the person’s death, police said in a Facebook post.

A sign for Washington State University, where the suspect in a Moscow, Idaho quadruple murder was a graduate student, is seen on January 3, 2023 in Pullman, Washington. (Photo by David Ryder/Getty Images)

The Whitman County Coroner is expected to release the deceased male’s name and cause of death at a later time, WSU police said.

WSU Police Chief Jenkins told KHQ that the deceased male was college-aged. The outlet also reported that the person’s death was a probable suicide.

The two deaths on campus come after Kohberger was arrested on Dec. 30, 2022, in connection with the brutal stabbings of University of Idaho students Ethan Chapin, 20, Xana Kernodle, 20, Kaylee Goncalves, 21, and Madison Mogen, 21. The Ph.D. student was studying criminal justice at WSU, which is about a 15-minute drive from U of I in Moscow, Idaho.

About a month prior to his arrest, in November 2022, Pullman police fatally shot 36-year-old Brent Lee Kopacka near the WSU campus because he “was threatening to kill his roommates,” authorities said at the time.

The recent incidents have left community members on edge in Pullman as the 2022-23 school year comes to a close in May.

Kohberger is due in court for a preliminary hearing on June 26.