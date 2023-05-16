Washington State Legislature passes Blake decision drug possession fix | Washington

(The Center Square) – During a special legislative session Tuesday, Washington state lawmakers did what what they couldn’t do during the 105-day regular legislative session: pass a permanent fix to the state Supreme Court’s Blake decision on drug laws, less than two months before a stopgap measure keeping the possession of small amounts of drugs outlawed was set to expire.

Senate Bill 5536 would have made the crime a misdemeanor, but it failed to pass out of the Legislature before the April 23 end of session, prompting Gov. Jay Inslee to call a special session.

By a vote of 43-6 in the Senate and 83-13 in the House of Representatives, the Legislature passed Second Engrossed Second Substitute Senate Bill 5536 that will make intentional possession or public use of small amounts of illegal drugs a modified gross misdemeanor, punishable by up to six months in jail for the first two offenses and up to a year after that.

Per the legislation, law enforcement and prosecutors would be encouraged to divert cases for treatment and other services. The law provides millions of dollars for diversion programs and the provision of short-term housing for people battling addiction.

A temporary law reclassifying intentional drug possession as a misdemeanor expires on July 1. The temporary law is the result of a February 2021 ruling by the state’s highest court that struck down the statute that made possession of a controlled substance a felony punishable by up to five years in prison.

The case involved Shannon Blake of Spokane, who had received a pair of jeans from a friend. A small bag of methamphetamine was in the pocket of the jeans. The court ruled the statute unconstitutional because it allowed people to be convicted of possession even when they didn’t realize they had drugs in their possession.

Emotions ran high in both chambers as lawmakers debated the merits of jail time versus treatment – or some combination – in dealing with the challenge of substance abuse and addiction.

Several of those who voted in favor of the bill had differing views on its provisions.

“The best thing you can do for somebody that is addicted to drugs is to put them in jail and give them enough time to have that treatment in a controlled environment to get basically clean,” Sen. Phil Fortunato, R-Auburn, said during floor debate before final passage. “And can you do that in six months, Mr. President [Lt. Gov. Denny Heck in his capacity as Senate president]?”

Sen. Patty Kuderer, D-Bellevue, disagreed.

“And I know my good friend Sen. Fortunato may not want to hear this, but we know from the data that jailing people who have substance abuse disorder is actually counterproductive; it doesn’t work,” she said. “It’s very expensive, and it doesn’t work.”

Sen. Yasmin Trudeau, D-Tacoma, said she has family members who have struggled with addiction and questioned treating substance abuse as a criminal matter.

“And Mr. President, I voted no on this bill previously,” she said. “I still have a lot of heartache and consternation about the fact that we are really trying to fix a problem with the system we already have instead of thinking creatively about new ways to address this issue. Because we’ve attempted to use the criminal and legal system in the past, Mr. President, and it failed us.”

Perhaps the most heart-wrenching address on the legislation came from Sen. Ron Muzzall, R-Whidbey Island, who revealed a close relative of his died from a substance abuse problem a day after the regular session ended.

“We’re not dealing with anything here, Mr. President, except hopelessness,” he said. “If we cannot offer hope for these people that are in the throes of addiction, what good are we?”

Muzzall went on to say, “This legislation today offers hope. I’m tired of the hopelessness. We’ve got to offer some hope.”

His voice cracking, he concluded, “Friday I have to go to a memorial service and celebrate my 42-year-old niece, and next week I get to put the fifth generation of my family in the family plot. I’m dealing with hopelessness right now. I’m hoping that this is hope. I’m tired, Mr. President.”

Gerry Pollet, D-Seattle, a “yes” vote on the regular session version of the bill, ended up voting against the special session bill.

“But in today’s legislation prosecutors will not have to agree to diversion,” he explained. “And who will they not agree to diversion for? The defendants will not look like me. They will be black. The defendants will be brown. They will be Native American. They will be poor. And the prosecutors will leverage that threat into defendants pleading guilty on their crimes, and they will leverage that threat into pushing people into incarceration instead of treatment where we know harm is increased and not reduced.”

Rep. Jim Walsh, R-Aberdeen, said the Legislature should have changed existing drug possession laws in response to the Supreme Court’s Blake decision by inserting the word “knowingly” or “knowing” into the law as appropriate.

“Instead, Madame Speaker [Laurie Jinkins, D-Tacoma], we have used their [Supreme Court] suggestion and their opinion about the constitutionality of our drug laws to open up our drug laws to a broad, wide, deep consideration of many issues,” he said. “And Madame Speaker, I think that’s why we have struggled to find the right Blake fix.”

The bill now goes to Inslee to sign into law.