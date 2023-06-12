Washington Post publisher Fred Ryan leaves paper after 9 years at helm

FILE – Washington Post publisher Fred Ryan speaks at the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library in Simi Valley, Calif., on July 22, 2018. Ryan is leaving the newspaper after 9 years in fee. Newspaper proprietor Jeff Bezos introduced Ryan’s departure in a memo to body of workers on Monday. He’ll proceed as publisher and CEO for 2 extra months.(AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill, File)

Washington Post publisher and leader government Fred Ryan is leaving the newspaper after 9 years in fee to steer a newly shaped Center on Public Civility at the Ronald Reagan Presidential Foundation, the newspaper mentioned on Monday.

Ryan will probably be changed on an meantime foundation via Patty Stonesifer, previously leader government of the Gates Foundation and a member of the Amazon board, newspaper proprietor and Amazon founder Jeff Bezos mentioned. Ryan will keep on for 2 extra months, Bezos mentioned in a memo to body of workers participants.

The Post expanded right through the Trump management, in an competitive transition into virtual. Ryan, the previous CEO and a founding father of Politico, oversaw the appointment of Sally Buzbee — the previous Associated Press government editor — because the Post’s most sensible editor, changing Marty Baron in 2021.

Like many news organizations, the Post has suffered from declining target market numbers and needed to lay off body of workers participants in fresh years.

Ryan mentioned that his departure, then again, has not anything to do with the hot downturn, in step with the Post.

“I have no doubt that the high-quality journalism of the standard of The Washington Post will always be successful,” he instructed the newspaper.

A yr after Bezos purchased the newspaper, Ryan was once appointed to steer The Washington Post in 2014, taking up from Katharine Weymouth — granddaughter of mythical longtime CEO Katharine Graham — and finishing the Graham circle of relatives’s eight-decade tenure as leaders of the most important newspaper within the country’s capital.

Ryan additionally served as leader of body of workers to then-President Ronald Reagan within the Eighties and is lately chair of the board of trustees at the Ronald Reagan Presidential Foundation and Institute.