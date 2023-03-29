Warriors vs. Pelicans prediction, odds, line, start time: 2023 NBA picks, March 28 best bets by proven model

A pivotal matchup within the Western Conference has the New Orleans Pelicans (38-37) and the Golden State Warriors (39-37) struggling with on Tuesday evening. The Warriors recently sit down a half-game up at the Pelicans within the NBA standings and are the 7th seed. New Orleans is within the 8th spot heading into this contest. In the closing recreation on March 3, Golden State beat New Orleans 108-99. Andrew Wiggins (private) and Zion Williamson (hamstring) stay out for his or her respective groups.

Tip-off is scheduled for 10 p.m. ET at Chase Center in San Francisco. Caesars Sportsbook lists the Warriors as an 8-point favourite in the most recent Pelicans vs. Warriors odds. The over/underneath for general issues is ready at 234.5. Before making any Warriors vs. Pelicans selections, it would be best to see the NBA predictions and betting advice from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates each NBA recreation 10,000 instances and has returned smartly over $10,000 in benefit for $100 avid gamers on its top-rated NBA picks over the last four-plus seasons. The model enters Week 24 of the 2022-23 NBA season a shocking 70-36 on all top-rated NBA selections this season, returning greater than $2,900. Anyone following it has noticed large returns.

Now, the model has set its points of interest on Pelicans vs. Warriors and simply locked in its selections and NBA predictions. You can visit SportsLine now to see the model’s picks. Here are the NBA traces and traits for Warriors vs. Pelicans:

Pelicans vs. Warriors unfold: Golden State -8

Pelicans vs. Warriors Over-Under: 234.5 issues

Pelicans vs. Warriors cash line: Golden State -355, New Orleans +278

NO: Pelicans are 5-0 ATS of their closing 5 video games total

GS: Warriors are 6-1 ATS of their closing 7 house video games vs. a group with a shedding highway file

Pelicans vs. Warriors selections: See picks at SportsLine

Featured Game | Golden State Warriors vs. New Orleans Pelicans

Why the Warriors can quilt



Jordan Poole is a protected and agile ball handler who is aware of the way to ruin down defenders in any respect 3 ranges because of his shot-making talent and court docket imaginative and prescient. The Michigan product averages 20.4 issues and four.6 assists whilst pulling down 2.6 3-pointers in keeping with contest. He’s scored no less than 27 issues in back-to-back video games, together with on March 24 as opposed to the Philadelphia 76ers, when Poole had 33 issues, 3 assists, and went 6-of-11 from downtown.

Forward Jonathan Kuminga is an athletic, downhill scorer who has very good explosiveness when riding to the rim and has a cushy contact within the lane. The 20-year-old places up 9.6 issues and three.3 forums in keeping with recreation. He’s scored in double figures in 4 of his closing six matchups. On March 22 towards the Dallas Mavericks, Kuminga dropped 22 issues with two steals.

Why the Pelicans can quilt

Forward Brandon Ingram is a easy three-level scorer who has the talent set to penetrate the lane or shoot proper over defenders constantly. The Duke product logs 24.0 issues, 5.0 rebounds, and 5.4 assists in keeping with contest. He has scored no less than 30 issues in 3 of the closing 4 video games. On March 25, Ingram completed with 32 issues and 13 assists.

Center Jonas Valanciunas is an lively and assertive rebounder. Valanciunas has relentless power within the paint and has a cushy contact across the rim. The 30-year-old is 9th within the NBA in rebounds (10.1) with 14.3 issues in keeping with contest. He’s additionally tied for 5th within the league in double-doubles (40), and in his closing recreation, Valanciunas had 10 issues and 21 rebounds.

How to make Pelicans vs. Warriors selections

SportsLine’s model is leaning Under at the general, projecting the groups to mix for 232 issues. The model additionally says one facet of the unfold hits in smartly over 50% of simulations. You can only get the pick at SportsLine.

So who Warriors vs. Pelicans? And which facet of the unfold hits in smartly over 50% of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to find out which side of the spread you need to jump on, all from the model that has crushed its NBA picks, and in finding out.