Warriors vs. Lakers: TV channel, Game 3 prediction, odds, playoffs live stream, watch online

The Los Angeles Lakers confronted the Golden State Warriors in an exciting begin to their second-round sequence, with a 117-112 ultimate ranking. However, Game 2 was once now not as thrilling for Lakers fanatics as they misplaced after main within the first quarter. The Warriors emerged victorious with a ranking of 127-100 after scoring 84 mixed issues in the second one and 3rd quarters. The 3rd recreation of the sequence is ready to happen within the Lakers’ domestic town of Los Angeles, the place they continue to be undefeated this postseason, whilst the Warriors handiest gained 11 in their 30 common season away video games. Read directly to learn the way to watch Game 3 on Saturday.

Date: Saturday, May 6 | Time : 8:30 p.m. ET

Saturday, May 6 | : 8:30 p.m. ET Location: Crypto.com Arena — Los Angeles, California

Crypto.com Arena — Los Angeles, California TV channel: ABC | Live movement : (*3*) (check out without spending a dime)

ABC | : (*3*) (check out without spending a dime) Odds: Lakers -3; O/U 227 (by the use of Caesars Sportsbook)

Storylines

Lakers: Will Anthony Davis step up in Game 3? The superstar participant delivered a very good efficiency in Game 1, scoring 30 issues and securing 23 rebounds, however was once quiet in Game 2, scoring handiest 11 issues and grabbing seven rebounds. While Draymond Green’s nice defence is partially responsible, Davis has outplayed him up to now. The Lakers want Davis to handle his Game 1 efficiency stage to have a possibility of profitable.

Warriors: In Game 2, Steve Kerr substituted JaMychal Green rather than Kevon Looney, giving the Warriors extra flooring spacing with out dropping dimension. Green was once not able to function of their earlier matchup with the Sacramento Kings, however had a secure area towards the Lakers. How will the Lakers maintain this strategic resolution? Will they take away Jarred Vanderbilt from their beginning roster in favour in their different Curry defender, Dennis Schroder, or will Darvin Ham to find differently to defeat Green in Game 3?

Prediction

The Lakers have gained all their postseason domestic video games up to now and feature already stolen Warriors’ home-court merit, striking them better off over the Warriors. Until the Warriors end up they are able to win in Los Angeles, the Lakers stay favourites to win Game 3. The Pick: Lakers -3