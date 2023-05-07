Warriors vs. Lakers: Return of Playoff Andrew Wiggins lone Golden State bright spot from Game 3 drubbing





There are playoff losses that may be analyzed and realized from, after which there are ones that wish to be discarded and forgotten. Unfortunately for the Golden State Warriors, their 127-97 loss in Game 3 in opposition to the Los Angeles Lakers falls into the latter class because it gave the Lakers a 2-1 sequence lead. The Warriors struggled to make photographs and had a ways too many turnovers and fouls, permitting the Lakers to have 37 unfastened throw makes an attempt.

Despite the deficient efficiency general, Andrew Wiggins stood out as a bright spot for the Warriors. After lacking 10 weeks, Wiggins returned for the primary sport of the playoffs and have been averaging 17 issues, however suffering with taking pictures (28% from 3-point vary) and rebounding (5.7 consistent with sport) in comparison to his earlier efficiency in closing 12 months’s playoffs. However, in Game 3, Wiggins confirmed vital growth with16 issues, 9 rebounds, and 4 assists in lower than 28 mins. He shot 6-for-11 from the sphere and 2-for-4 from past the arc. He additionally did not dedicate any turnovers, a routine factor for the Warriors all through Steve Kerr’s generation.

Coach Kerr is aware of that Wiggins’ position is an important for the group’s luck. Wiggins is probably the most athletic Warrior who will get common mins, and the group will depend on him to get out and end in transition, punish defenses who overplay their shooters with backdoor cuts, and every now and then get into iso bucket-getting mode when the shot clock winds down. Wiggins’ assertiveness and process had been glaring when he made a sensational dunk over Anthony Davis within the 3rd quarter, which modified the sport’s momentum and sparked a temporary surge from the Warriors. Wiggins’ distinctive impact on Golden State was once palpable.

Moreover, the Warriors depend on him to protect the opposite group’s best possible perimeter participant, similar to LeBron James, who Wiggins had most commonly matched up in opposition to all through the sequence. The NBA.com matchup knowledge previous to Game 3 had proven that Wiggins held James, the league’s all-time main scorer, to 9-for-19 taking pictures and 22% from past the arc whilst forcing him to dedicate 4 turnovers. Lakers trainer Darvin Ham mentioned that Wiggins is a “special player” at the defensive aspect of the ball.

Wiggins’ play in Game 3 was once encouraging for the Warriors, who will want him to accomplish at a top stage in the event that they need to beat the larger, more potent Lakers. Kerr said that Wiggins’ taking pictures is usually a bit inconsistent, however his affect is going past scoring. Wiggins represents the group’s duration and athleticism that should fit what the Lakers are placing at the court docket. As lengthy as Wiggins will get rebounds, defends, and performs with drive, the Warriors will likely be higher for it.

