Warriors vs. Lakers: Golden State has an Anthony Davis problem, and starting Jordan Poole might be the answer





The Lakers as opposed to Warriors sport used to be extremely expected as a matchup between LeBron James and Stephen Curry. However, thru the first 3 video games of the sequence, with the Lakers main 2-1 after a 127-97 victory over the Warriors on Saturday, the focal point has been on the changes made by way of the coaches.

In Game 1, Warriors trainer Steve Kerr began Kevon Looney and Draymond Green, two avid gamers who do not shoot a lot, as his double bigs and had Curry principally off-ball. Lakers trainer Darvin Ham took benefit of this by way of assigning Anthony Davis to keep watch over the paint, whilst their protection squeezed Golden State’s offense.

In Game 2, Kerr made changes by way of having Curry get started with the ball ownership, operating decide and roll to attract Davis to the perimeter, and deploying JaMychal Green as a substitute of Looney for 4 shooters on the ground. This technique used to be extremely efficient, with Curry scoring 20 issues on simply 12 photographs and everybody getting open seems to be.

- Advertisement -

For Game 3, Ham made every other adjustment by way of assigning Davis to protect JaMychal Green as a substitute of Draymond, permitting them to transfer when Draymond set monitors for Curry. The Lakers effectively neutralized the Curry pick-and-roll danger, whilst Davis used to be in all places on protection.

Looking forward to Game 4, Kerr must give you the chance to attract Davis out of the paint and reignite the Curry-led offense.



