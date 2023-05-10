Warriors vs. Lakers: Game 5 preview, TV channel, storylines, odds, how to watch NBA playoffs online

Game 4 between the Los Angeles Lakers and Golden State Warriors used to be paying homage to the NBA Finals. LeBron James and Stephen Curry placed on a playoff-worthy efficiency, however in spite of everything, function participant Lonnie Walker IV stole the display with an outstanding 15 fourth-quarter issues. As the Lakers are main the sequence 3-1, it will be significant to be aware that this type of lead isn’t at all times secure. In 2016, James led the Cleveland Cavaliers to victory after being down 3-1 to Curry and the Warriors. In Game 5 on Wednesday evening, Curry will have the option to do the similar to James and the Lakers.

Here’s how you’ll be able to song in to catch all of the motion:

Date: Wednesday, May 10 | Time : 10:00 p.m. ET

Wednesday, May 10 | : 10:00 p.m. ET Location: Chase Center – San Francisco

Chase Center – San Francisco TV Channel: TNT | Live movement: TNT App

TNT | TNT App Odds: Warriors -6.5; O/U 226.5 (by the use of Caesars Sportsbook)

Featured Game | Golden State Warriors vs. Los Angeles Lakers

Storylines

Lakers: The Lakers overlooked a possibility to shut out the Memphis Grizzlies in 5 video games all over the primary spherical. Instead, they wanted a 6th sport to beat Memphis. However, the Lakers had been appearing neatly towards the Warriors. The Nuggets and Suns will likely be way more difficult combatants, so if the Lakers can end off the Warriors on Wednesday, they might acquire an important leisure benefit over their eventual Western Conference Finals opponent.

Warriors: Despite the Warriors’ perfect efforts to steer clear of beginning Jordan Poole and going all-offense, they’ve been unsuccessful. After every other defeat in Game 4, a metamorphosis in technique is wanted. While Poole used to be stored scoreless in Game 4, and his protection is questionable, the Lakers aren’t provided to shield 3 famous person guards at the perimeter. The Warriors might haven’t any selection however to throw a Poole birthday celebration.

Prediction