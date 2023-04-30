Warriors vs. Kings: Prediction, TV channel, Game 7 odds, live stream, watch NBA playoffs online

On Sunday afternoon, sports activities lovers will equipment up for the highly-anticipated Game 7 between the Sacramento Kings and Golden State Warriors. This crucial NBA matchup will decide which staff will advance to take at the Los Angeles Lakers. Both the Kings and the Warriors have post a excellent battle this collection, and it continues to be observed who has the higher hand. The Kings delivered a dominant efficiency in Game 6, surroundings themselves up for the danger to win the collection at domestic. The stakes are prime, and each groups are motivated to stay their season alive as they head into the general sport.

If you are getting able for Game 7, this is the whole thing you want to learn about this epic matchup:

(3) Sacramento Kings vs. (6) Golden State Warriors

Date: Sunday, April 30 | Time: 3:30 p.m. ET

Sunday, April 30 | 3:30 p.m. ET Location: Golden 1 Center — Sacramento, California

Golden 1 Center — Sacramento, California TV channel: ABC | Live movement: fubo (check out at no cost)

ABC | fubo (check out at no cost) Live updates: Follow right here

Follow right here Odds: Kings -1.5; O/U 229 (by way of Caesars Sportsbook)

Storylines

- Advertisement -

Kings: At the start of the collection, the Kings took a 2-0 lead sooner than shedding the following 3 video games to the Warriors. Although it appeared like their hopes for the season may well be over, the Kings’ triumph in Game 6 confirmed their energy and backbone. They controlled to dominate each side of the sport and dangle the Warriors to beneath 100 issues, an outstanding feat given the skill on that staff. Having confirmed themselves up to now, they’ll glance to win in entrance in their supporters on the Golden 1 Center and get rid of the protecting champions as soon as and for all.

Warriors: Although Klay Thompson and Stephen Curry each scored over 20 issues in Game 6, the staff as an entire shot poorly, hitting simply 37.2% in their box targets and 31.3% from three-point vary. The Warriors’ protection proved useless in opposition to Sacramento’s backcourt, and they’ll be taking a look to rectify this within the ultimate sport. While the Warriors have a historical past of turning issues round when the sport is at the line, they’ll need to convey their easiest to surpass the Kings at their domestic courtroom.

Prediction

This NBA first-round collection has been a thrilling one to watch, with each groups showcasing superb performances. While the Kings lately have momentum and home-court benefit, the Warriors are a powerful staff with an outstanding monitor document. It is hard to expect, however we consider the Warriors will pull thru and win Game 7. The Kings have post a excellent battle, however it will not be sufficient to triumph over the Warriors’ talent and revel in, and we expect that the Warriors will pop out on most sensible with a last ranking of Warriors +1.5.