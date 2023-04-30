Warriors vs. Kings prediction, odds, time: 2023 NBA playoff picks, Game 7 best bets from model on 71-38 run

The Sacramento Kings and the Golden State Warriors will meet in Game 7 on Sunday afternoon at Golden 1 Center in Sacramento. (*7*) the Warriors gained 3 video games in a row opposed to the Kings, they could not seal the collection on house turf. Sacramento gained 118-99 of their newest sport, forcing a decisive 7th sport. During the common season, the Kings had a 23-18 document at house, whilst the Warriors discovered it tricky to win on the street, completing with an 11-30 document.

Warriors vs. Kings unfold: Sacramento -1

Warriors vs. Kings over/below: 230 issues

Warriors vs. Kings cash line: Golden State -105, Sacramento -115

GS: The Warriors are 6-2 ATS of their remaining 8 video games following an ATS loss

SAC: The Under is 5-0 in Kings’ remaining 5 video games enjoying on in the future’s leisure

The Kings can quilt because of Forward Domantas Sabonis’s superb rebounding abilities and energy. Sabonis could also be an ideal passer with excellent imaginative and prescient, and he leads the workforce in rebounds with 11.5 in line with sport within the playoffs, along side 15.5 issues and four.3 assists. Forward Keegan Murray has been superb offensively of overdue, with a good vary on the fringe and easy transition play. Murray is averaging 9.7 issues in line with sport, has scored in double figures in 3 directly video games opposed to the Warriors, and is taking pictures 40% from downtown.

The Warriors can quilt on account of Guard Stephen Curry, a power to be reckoned with on the offensive facet. Curry has exemplary courtroom imaginative and prescient and ball dealing with abilities that permit him to wreck down defenses, coupled with endless vary. Curry is averaging 31 issues in line with sport within the playoffs, with 4.7 assists, and has scored no less than 30 issues in 4 video games this collection, taking pictures 37% from past the arc. Guard Klay Thompson, every other area author, flourishes as a catch-and-shoot risk whilst enjoying with a top motor. Thompson is 2nd on the workforce in issues with 21.3 and shoots 38% from past the arc, scoring no less than 20 issues with 5 3-pointers in 3 video games this collection.

