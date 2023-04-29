Warriors vs. Kings prediction, odds, time: 2023 NBA playoff picks, Game 6 best bets from model on 71-38 run

The (*6*) Kings will glance to pressure a Game 7 once they meet the Golden State Warriors in Game 6 in their Western Conference first-round matchup on Friday. After profitable the primary two video games, (*6*) has dropped 3 in a row and now trails on this 2023 NBA playoff collection.

The Kings (48-34), who completed with the third-best file within the West this 12 months, have performed smartly away from house, posting a 25-16 highway file in 2022-23. The Warriors (44-38), the protecting NBA champions, had been 30-22 opposed to convention foes this season, and had been 33-8 on their house court docket.

- Advertisement -

The sport from Chase Center in San Francisco will start at 8 p.m. ET. The Warriors are permitting 117.1 issues consistent with sport, Twenty first-best within the league, whilst the Kings are surrendering 118.1, Twenty fifth-best. Golden State is a 7.5-point favourite in the most recent Kings vs. Warriors odds from Caesars Sportsbook, whilst the over/beneath for overall issues scored is 237.5.

Before making any Warriors vs. Kings selections, be certain to take a look at the NBA playoff predictions and having a bet recommendation from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates each and every NBA sport 10,000 occasions and has returned smartly over $10,000 in benefit for $100 gamers on its top-rated NBA selections during the last four-plus seasons. The model enters the 1/3 week of the 2023 NBA playoffs a shocking 71-38 on all top-rated NBA selections this season, returning greater than $2,800. Anyone following it has observed large returns.

- Advertisement -

Now, the model has set its points of interest on Kings vs. Warriors and simply locked in its selections and NBA playoff predictions. You can consult with SportsLine now to peer the model’s selections. Here are the NBA strains and tendencies for Warriors vs. Kings:

Warriors vs. Kings unfold: Warriors -7.5

Warriors vs. Kings over/beneath: 237.5 issues

Warriors vs. Kings cash line: Kings +260, Warriors -335

SAC: The Kings are 4-1 opposed to the unfold of their final 5 video games following an opposed to the unfold loss. GSW: The Warriors are 37-13-1 ATS of their final 51 house video games vs. a crew with a profitable highway file.

SportsLine’s model is leaning Under on the whole, projecting 230 mixed issues. It has additionally generated an against-the-spread select that cashes in 60% of simulations. You can simplest get the model’s select at SportsLine.

- Advertisement -

Why the Warriors can duvet

Small ahead Andrew Wiggins has been a large reason why for Golden State’s three-game profitable streak. He is coming off a 20-point, four-rebound, two-block and two-steal effort within the win on Wednesday. Wiggins scored 18 issues and added 8 rebounds, 4 blocks and 3 assists within the Game 4 win on Sunday. For the collection, he is averaging 19.4 issues, 5.4 rebounds, 2.2 blocks and 1.4 assists. He had his method with (*6*) all the way through the common season, averaging 25 issues, 6.3 rebounds, 2.3 steals, 1.7 assists and one block in 3 appearances.

Also serving to energy the Warriors is capturing guard Jordan Poole. He used to be one among 3 Golden State gamers to moderate 20 or extra issues all the way through the common season, averaging 20.4 issues, 4.5 assists and a couple of.7 rebounds in 82 video games, together with 43 begins. Poole is coming off a 10-point, six-assist effort in Game 5, whilst in Game 4, he poured in 22 issues and added 4 assists. Poole averaged 13 issues, 3.3 assists and 1.8 rebounds in 4 common season video games opposed to the Kings this



