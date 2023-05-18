Warriors’ Stephen Curry wins 2023 J. Walter Kennedy Citizenship Award

The J. Walter Kennedy Citizenship Award for 2023 has been received through Stephen Curry of the Golden State Warriors, as introduced through the Professional Basketball Writers Association (PBWA) and the NBA on Thursday. This award is voted for through PBWA contributors. It acknowledges Curry’s devotion in opposition to group carrier, in particular his paintings in selling early life literacy, health, and vitamin, in addition to gender fairness in sports activities, consistent with the click liberate.

Stephen & Ayesha Curry’s Eat. Learn. Play. Foundation, which builds playgrounds throughout Oakland for the kids of California has additionally dispensed foods and convey and promoted literacy. They hosted an match remaining yr that used to be attended through greater than 1000 youngsters from quite a lot of group organizations at an Oakland Athletics recreation. It promoted motion, workout, and literacy. The basis additionally hosted Oakland households that featured Christmas with the Currys remaining December. The basis has unveiled a brand new schoolyard at Global Family Elementary which supplies weekly foods all through town.

Curry is an suggest of fairness in sports activities, which he championed for my part and thru his company partnerships, and used his platform all through his discuss with to the White House to discuss the problem when celebrating the Warriors’ 2022 championship. In addition, the Underrated Tour, a collaboration between Curry and Under Armour, supplies a show off for highschool golfers from historically lost sight of communities.

Throughout the season, Curry all the time makes time for his enthusiasts and group teams. In March, he met with the Wichita West women basketball group, which needed to forfeit its season because of loss of avid gamers but persisted to follow each day, to name consideration to and honor its patience within the face of adversity.

“Curry, Grant Williams of the Boston Celtics, Wenyen Gabriel of the Los Angeles Lakers and Paul George of the Los Angeles Clippers were the four finalists who were selected by a committee of PBWA members. NBA teams submitted nominees for the award, and the winner was then voted for by active PBWA members,”

Past winners of this award come with Malcolm Brogdon (2020), Damian Lillard (2019), J.J. Barea (2018), LeBron James (2017), Wayne Ellington (2016) and Joakim Noah (2015). This award is called after the NBA’s 2nd commissioner and has been operating since 1975, however because of the pandemic, there used to be no winner introduced in 2021 and 2022.