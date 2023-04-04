Warriors’ Steph Curry endorses 76ers’ Joel Embiid as 2023 NBA MVP: ‘If I had to pick, it would be him’

When it comes to profitable NBA MVP Awards, Golden State Warriors big name guard Stephen Curry is aware of a factor or two. Curry is a two-time MVP winner, and he changed into the primary unanimous MVP winner in league historical past in 2016. Curry is not within the operating for the award this season, however he does have an opinion relating to who must win the NBA’s maximum prestigious particular person award.

“I would say Joel [Embiid],” Curry mentioned of who he would vote for, by way of Bleacher Report. “Any person you pick, their body of work could be compared to Jokić or Giannis. But Joel took a leap that I think a lot of people didn’t expect because he was dominant already. That leap turned heads and put Philly in a great position. If I had to pick, it would be him.”

Curry joins his Warriors teammate Draymond Green in publicly appearing toughen for Embiid in what has formed up to be a particularly tight award race.

“Right now in the MVP race, I think it’s Joel. I think it’s Joel’s award to lose,” Green said overdue final month. “I think the way he loses that award is his team starts losing. Joel’s going to put up Joel numbers, Joel going to do what Joel has been doing. It’s Joel’s award to lose. It’s interesting how much things are changing, you look at the standings, this MVP stuff is changing. Joel should get his first MVP this year. I don’t expect Philly to hit some crazy losing streak. And be that they won’t do that, it should be Joel’s to lose.”

Portland Trail Blazers big name guard Dame Lillard additionally expressed a equivalent sentiment just lately.

“I pick Joel Embiid because I feel like he’s been dominant all season long,” Lillard said of the MVP race. “His team is winning. I feel like he could’ve won it one of the last two years, but Jokic won it both times.

“I simply assume as a result of he is been, to me, probably the most dominant participant and has been wearing his staff, you’ll be able to’t proceed to give it to a man who is gained it two times in a row, particularly if you have a man like this that is appearing on the identical stage, possibly even upper. And he additionally did not get it some of the final two occasions when he used to be at that stage. I simply assume that isn’t how it must paintings.”

After completing as runner-up to Nuggets heart Nikola Jokic in every of the previous two seasons, Embiid is poised to declare the award as his personal in the end. The Sixers heart is having the most productive season of his profession and averaging private bests in issues in line with sport (33) and box objective share (54). He’s additionally in line to win his 2d consecutive scoring identify and once more has the Sixers taking a look like a valid contender within the Eastern Conference.

Embiid is a long way from a shoo-in to win the award, even though, as he faces some extraordinarily stiff festival from Jokic and Bucks ahead Giannis Antetokounmpo. All 3 gamers are having impressive seasons, and a powerful argument may be made in desire of every of them. Picking between them is like splitting hairs, as they are saying. But just one man can win, and one of the crucial most sensible gamers within the league assume it’s Embiid’s time. Even if Embiid does not in the long run win the award, he obviously has the honour of his friends, and that’s the reason significant in itself.