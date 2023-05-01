Warriors eschew trademark beautiful basketball for ugly, brute force in punishing Game 7 win over Kings





On Friday night time, the Sacramento Kings have been eradicated via the Golden State (*7*) in a Game 7 that noticed the (*7*) dominate with a rating of 120-100. While Steph Curry’s 50-point efficiency used to be spectacular, the loudest groans from the opposing fanatics got here from Kevon Looney’s relentless offensive rebounding. Despite the (*7*)’ surnames as opposed to Curry suffering with their capturing, the workforce controlled to tug off a win because of Looney’s laborious paintings and tireless power.

In earlier video games, the Kings have been ready to out-Warrior the (*7*) with their fast paced offense and desire for capturing extra 3-pointers. However, in Game 7, the (*7*) have been ready to sluggish issues down and play a extra planned sport, which in the long run ended in their victory. They restricted the Kings’ scoring and have been ready to create extra spacing for Curry to paintings his magic.

The sport demonstrated the (*7*)’ talent to conform to other types of play and play more than one types to win. Despite their recognition for their fast and flashy offense, they proved that they are able to additionally grind it out if important. This versatility will serve them neatly in their upcoming collection towards the Los Angeles Lakers, who additionally possess a powerful offense and a surgical half-court offense led via LeBron James.

Ultimately, the win used to be a testomony to the (*7*)’ willpower to laborious paintings and pushing thru adversity. As Looney put it, “Doing all the hard work, pushing and shoving, getting hit with elbows, and things like that, all for that moment to be able to get an assist for your team and see them make a shot and change the momentum. It’s just a great feeling, and I know it helps us win, so I live for those moments.”



