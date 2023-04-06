Warrant: Mother of missing Texas boy told family she sold him

Everman police told WFAA that there was no proof discovered that the kid used to be sold.

EVERMAN, Texas — The seek for a missing North Texas boy continues, and a seek warrant is revealing extra in regards to the case, together with an investigation right into a document from a family member that the 6-year-old will have been sold.

Some family participants told government they hadn’t observed Noel since November, police stated.

Days after accomplishing a welfare take a look at on the residing, police discovered that the kid’s mom, Cindy Rodriguez-Singh, the stepfather and siblings boarded a flight to Turkey after which in all probability to India on March 23. Noel used to be now not at the flight, in line with police.

A seek warrant of the valuables the place the boy and his family lived said that police made touch with Cindy Rodriguez-Singh’s family participants all the way through the investigation.

According to the warrant received via WFAA, Rodriguez-Singh’s brother said to investigators that she told their mom that she sold Noel to an unknown feminine at a Fiesta Mart. The brother additionally said Rodriguez-Singh stated that the unknown feminine will have to now not be contacted over fears that Noel’s mom might be reported to CPS, the warrant said.

“We’ve taken it very serious and we’ve been investigating that allegation. The other thing to consider… there have been multiple stories told about the whereabouts of Noel over the month,” Everman Police Chief Craig Spencer told WFAA.

Police had to begin with stated that after they contacted Rodriguez-Singh on March 20 all the way through a welfare take a look at she told them that the 6-year-old used to be along with his organic father in Mexico.

CPS investigators told police that they tracked down the daddy, who used to be deported to Mexico previous to Noel’s start. The father stated he had by no means met the boy and CPS investigators made up our minds that his statements had been true, in line with police.

In the warrant, Rodriguez-Singh’s brother additionally detailed an example when Noel and his mom visited his area a couple of yr in the past.

According to the warrant, Rodriguez-Singh allegedly told her brother to not give Noel any water “because she did not want to clean up after him if he had a dirty diaper.” The warrant said that the brother’s spouse gave him water anyway.

When Rodriguez-Singh came upon, she allegedly struck Noel together with her automobile keys in some other room of the home, the warrant said. The mom’s brother told police he hadn’t observed them since.

After looking out the valuables the place Noel and his family lived and talking with the landlord, police stated on March 31 that they would not be going again there until there used to be new proof.

“We are looking at everything… the home, any documents, electronic devices left behind, we’re looking at cellphone and vehicle geo data,” Spencer stated. “We are truly leaving no stone unturned.”