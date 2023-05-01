Warden sentenced to prison after sex abuse scandal in Dublin





A former warden at the federal women’s prison in Dublin has been sentenced to five years and 10 months in prison for sexually abusing inmates. Ray Garcia was convicted of eight counts of sexual abuse and one count of lying to the FBI. He is the first warden in the US to be sentenced to prison for sex crimes. Garcia admitted to being “highly sexualized” and apologized for his actions. He must pay restitution to his victims and register as a sex offender upon completing his sentence. The judge decided not to remand him into custody immediately due to concerns about his accommodation. Garcia’s victims hope his admission of guilt will bring about change at the prison.

