Want to make poha from scratch? Here’s how to make it using rice

Looking to add a little adventure to your breakfast routine? Say hello to poha, the flattened rice dish that’s taking India by storm. It’s a light and healthy meal that’s easy to prepare at home, and with a little know-how, you’ll be flattening rice like a pro in no time. In this article, we’ll see how to make homemade poha from rice.

Poha, also known as flattened rice, is a popular breakfast dish in many parts of India. It is a light and healthy meal that can be easily prepared at home. Poha has many health benefits and must be a part of your diet. It is made from rice that has been flattened into thin, dry flakes. These flakes are then used to make a variety of dishes, including the classic kanda poha recipe.

Making poha at home has several benefits over buying it from the store. Here are some of the benefits:

1. Freshness: When you make poha at home, you can ensure that the flattened rice is fresh and of good quality. Store-bought poha may have been sitting on the shelves for a long time, which can affect its flavor and texture.

2. Control over ingredients: When you make poha at home, you have control over the ingredients that go into it. You can customize the recipe to suit your taste preferences and dietary restrictions.

3. Healthier: Homemade poha can be healthier than store-bought varieties as you can avoid using unhealthy additives, preservatives, and excessive amounts of salt.

How to make homemade poha from rice?

If you’re looking to make poha at home, the first step is to flatten the rice. Here’s how you can do it:

Step 1: Choose the rice

The first step is to choose the right type of rice. You can use any short-grain or medium-grain rice to make poha. Basmati rice is not recommended as it will not flatten properly.

Step 2: Wash and soak the rice

Wash the rice thoroughly under running water to remove any dirt or impurities. Soak the rice in water for about 2-3 hours. This will help to soften the rice and make it easier to flatten.

Step 3: Dry the rice

Drain the water and spread the rice on a clean cloth or a tray. Let it dry for about 30 minutes. This will help to remove excess moisture from the rice.

Step 4: Flatten the rice

Once the rice is dry, transfer it to a blender or a food processor and pulse it for a few seconds at a time, until the rice is broken into small pieces. Do not over-pulse, as it will turn the rice into powder. You should aim for a flattened rice texture that is still recognizable as rice.

Step 5: Roast it

After pulsing, sift the rice through a fine-mesh strainer to separate any larger pieces. Transfer the rice to a wide, shallow pan and roast it over low heat for 5-7 minutes until it turns light brown in color and becomes crispy.

Step 6: Store the flattened rice

Once it is cooled, store the flattened rice in an airtight container. You can use this flattened rice to make poha by soaking it in water for a few minutes and then using it in your recipe.

Now that you know how to make homemade poha from rice, you can enjoy this delicious and nutritious dish anytime you want. With its light and fluffy texture, and the ability to customize the ingredients, it’s no wonder that poha has become a breakfast favourite!