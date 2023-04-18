Wall Street Journal reporter arrested in Russia expected in court Tuesday

LONDON — Evan Gershkovich, a Wall Street Journal reporter who has been charged with spying in Russia, is scheduled to be in court on Tuesday.

The reporter, a correspondent with the paper’s Moscow bureau, stands accused of “acting on the instructions of the American side” and gathering state secrets and techniques concerning the army.

Moscow City Court is expected to listen to an enchantment of the espionage fee from Gershkovich’s felony staff, Tatyana Nozhkina and Maria Korchagina of the ZKS legislation company, in keeping with the Wall Street Journal. The listening to is scheduled for 12:15 p.m. native time, in keeping with the court.

The Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich, detained on suspicion of espionage, leaves a court construction in Moscow, March 30, 2023. Evgenia Novozhenina/Reuters, FILE

Russia’s FSB intelligence company stated on March 30 that it had detained the WSJ journalist for spying.

“It is established that Evan Gershkovich, acting on the instruction of the American side, was collecting information consisting of state secrets, about the activity of one of the enterprises of the Russian military industrial complex. He was arrested in Ekaterinburg during an attempt to receive secret information,” in keeping with Interfax, a Russian state-affiliated news company, which quoted FSB officers.

The Wall Street Journal stated the similar day that it “vehemently denies” the spying allegations introduced by means of Russia’s intelligence carrier in opposition to its reporter.

Journalists and individuals of the Independent Association of Publishers' Employees a rally to name for unlock of Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich on April 12, 2023, in Washington, D.C. Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

The paper “seeks the immediate release of our trusted and dedicated reporter,” a WSJ spokesperson stated in a observation, including, “We stand in solidarity with Evan and his family.”

“He is a distinguished journalist and his arrest is an attack on a free press and it should spur outrage in all free people and governments around the world,” Emma Tucker, WSJ editor-in-chief, and Almar Latour, WSJ writer and Dow Jones CEO, stated in a joint observation.

U.S. officers on April 10 stated they made up our minds Gershkovich had being “wrongfully detained” by means of Russia, a designation that will permit the U.S. govt to extra aggressively suggest for his freedom.

Lynne Tracy, the U.S. ambassador to Russia, visited the detained reporter on Monday, in keeping with the State Department.

“I will be able to file in keeping with what Ambassador Tracy has stated, he’s in just right well being and just right spirits taking into consideration the cases,” Secretary of State Antony Blinken told reporters. “We proceed to name for his speedy unlock from this unjust detention.”

ABC News’ Patrick Reevell, Shannon Okay. Crawford, Teresa Mettela and Ellie Kaufman contributed to this file.