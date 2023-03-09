Walgreens not currently selling abortion pill

Walgreens has issued apparently contradictory statements on the place it plans to dispense mifepristone, a pill used for drugs abortions. Here’s what we will be able to VERIFY.

On March 8, California Governor Gavin Newsom’s place of job announced the state executive would prevent doing industry with Walgreens on account of the corporate’s stance at the abortion pill mifepristone. The announcement got here after a rising selection of folks on-line, together with filmmaker Michael Moore, referred to as for a boycott of the corporate.

- Advertisement - The outrage about Walgreens began after letters from a Walgreens executive were posted online announcing the corporate would not give you the abortion pill mifepristone in some states the place drugs abortion is prison. This has not simplest sparked protests from ladies’s rights teams, and others claiming the corporate used to be careworn through conservative lawmakers, however has ended in confusion about Walgreens’ coverage on distributing the drugs national.

One tweet with greater than 4 million perspectives says Walgreens made up our minds to forestall selling the abortion pill only in GOP states. Other tweets recommend Walgreens has modified its coverage on mifepristone extra widely.

According to Google Trends, folks have additionally been looking if the abortion pill is at Walgreens and the place it may well be banned.

THE QUESTION

Does Walgreens currently distribute mifepristone?

THE SOURCES

THE ANSWER

No, Walgreens doesn’t currently distribute mifepristone in any state.

WHAT WE FOUND

Mifepristone, in conjunction with misoprostol, are two medicine used for drugs abortions. Taken in series inside the first 10 weeks of being pregnant, they’re FDA-approved for finishing a being pregnant.

Previously, docs needed to administer the drugs immediately to sufferers, fairly than prescribing them via pharmacies, on account of a federal requirement. The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) removed that requirement in January, permitting pharmacies with a distinct certification to distribute the drugs with a prescription.

Walgreens has implemented however has not been authorized to distribute mifepristone, and subsequently hasn’t began distributing the drugs in any state, as one of the vital viral social media posts declare. Rite Aid and CVS pharmacies have mentioned they have got additionally sought approval to distribute the abortion drugs.

The controversy round Walgreens stems from a letter penned on February 1 and signed through 20 state legal professionals basic caution Walgreens that during a number of states, abortion drugs made to be had through mail are unlawful.

On February 17, Walgreens spoke back with a letter to each and every of the ones 20 states assuring them they’d not supply abortion drugs within the state. The letter mentioned Walgreens had not gained approval to distribute the abortion pill through pharmacy or via mail. It additionally mentioned: “Walgreens does not intend to dispense mifepristone within your state and does not intend to ship mifepristone into your state from any of our pharmacies. If this approach changes, we will be sure to notify you.”

This language used to be integrated in letters to state lawmakers the place the abortion pill is prison, including Alaska, Montana, Iowa and Kansas. The Alaska House Coalition, composed of a number of participants of the state’s House of Representatives, wrote their own letter on March 6 to Walgreens informing them the Alaskan charter makes drugs abortion prison within the state.

In reaction to the verdict through @Walgreens to forget about Alaska’s Constitution through getting rid of get right of entry to to life-saving drugs, participants of the House Coalition, House Majority, and Senate Majority authored the next letter. #akleg https://t.co/Ff894AV5u9 pic.twitter.com/wy83fLFbvd — Alaska House Coalition (@AKHCoalition) March 7, 2023

“No company should willingly eliminate access to life-saving medication in response to the political demands of a few Attorneys General, particularly when the action directly undermines Constitutional rights in our state,” the letter from the Alaskan lawmakers mentioned.

That similar day, on March 6, Walgreens issued a statement with an obvious rationalization on their place at the abortion pill. The observation contradicts what the letters despatched to states had indicated, because it pertains to the states the place drugs abortion is currently prison.

“We want to be very clear about what our position has always been: Walgreens plans to dispense mifepristone in any jurisdiction where it is legally permissible to do so. Once we are certified by the FDA, we will dispense this medication consistent with federal and state laws. Providing legally approved medications to patients is what pharmacies do, and is rooted in our commitment to the communities in which we operate,” the observation mentioned.

In order for Walgreens, or some other pharmacy, to change into qualified with the FDA, it must complete a certification form from the producer of the drugs. In this example, it wishes to finish the shape for Danco Laboratories and GenBioPro, the 2 producers of mifepristone.