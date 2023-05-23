Waco, Texas News | Lacy Lakeview PD seizes large amount of cash

The Lacy Lakeview Police Department made a startling discovery following a regimen visitors prevent carried out with the help of a McLennan County K9 unit. According to a Facebook post revealed on May 23, regulation enforcement officials took custody of a large amount of cash after the automobile they stopped used to be searched underneath a warrant.

During the path of their investigation, one of the automobile’s occupants ran away, however used to be briefly apprehended and grew to become over to the McLennan County Sheriff’s Office for arraignment. The post didn’t disclose the explanations in the back of the visitors prevent or every other main points of the crimes dedicated, aside from that the person who ran from the scene refrained from the police.

