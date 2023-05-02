Volusia County teacher arrested for alleged relationship with student was warned several times over behavior

- Advertisement -

A former Volusia County teacher was reportedly warned several times about his “inappropriate behavior” regarding students at Atlantic High School over the past three years, school officials said.

Arin Hankerd, who was arrested in February for having a sexual relationship with a 15-year-old student, was the subject of several school investigations regarding his inappropriate conduct with students.

On March 10, 2020, Hankerd was sent a “letter of caution” for having inappropriate conversations with a female student about smoking marijuana and drinking alcohol.

He also reportedly placed his hand on the girl’s thigh and asked her for her cell phone number. School officials decided that there wasn’t enough evidence to support disciplinary action.

Again, on October 14, 2021, Hankerd was issued a second letter of caution advising the former gym teacher to be mindful of his interactions with female students after he allegedly made inappropriate comments to two female students about their dress and appearance.

On November 15, 2021, Hankerd received a letter of reprimand after it was found that he made inappropriate comments to another female student, school officials said.

The student told school officials that Hankerd asked her about her belly button piercing, about her boyfriend, and grabbed her arm during gym class.

On February 23, Hankerd resigned in lieu of his termination on February 13. Hankerd previously taught at Mainland High School and was also a coach for Father Lopez before working at Atlantic High School.