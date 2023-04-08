Vlatko Andonovski clarifies Catarina Macario’s USWNT role

United States ladies’s nationwide group head trainer Vlatko Andonovski clarified Catarina Macario’s role inside the group because the World Cup approaches, explaining“we have to see her on the field” sooner than making any choices a few ultimate roster.
Macario has been absent from contemporary USWNT camps because of damage. The participant suffered a damaged ACL all over Lyon’s ultimate Division 1 Féminine fit of the 2021-22 season, and has now not performed since. Though she has since returned to coaching, and used to be anticipated to be cleared via the French facet for March suits, Macario regularly fails to make the bench.
“First, we need to see performance. We have to see her on the field… Cat has to get back in a professional environment, play professional games, competitive games, games that matter,” stated Andonovski when requested if lacking this remaining pre-World Cup camp would price her a spot at the World Cup roster.
“We all know that Cat has the potential to be one of the best players in the world. We could all see that a year ago, but we don’t know how good she is right now. Nobody does, until we get a chance to evaluate that, we can’t make any decisions about her. If she proves that she can be in this environment, and we believe she can help us win a World Cup, then she can [be considered].”
For Andonovski, the road is obvious: World Cup-bound avid gamers should be that includes continuously for his or her respective golf equipment. The common sense applies to Julie Ertz, Alyssa Thompson and Macario particularly, after seeing an inconsistent highway forward of the World Cup.
The USWNT are these days getting into their ultimate window of friendlies forward of the global match, going through the Republic of Ireland two times.
“It’s exciting to get the group back together and we’re getting closer to how we want to look this summer,” stated Andonovski.
“The team is gelling and getting these players back in camp, all who know the environment very well, is just going to make it more competitive and turn the intensity up a notch. I know there is a lot of pressure on the players as the competition for World Cup spots increases, but that’s not something we shy away from. We talk about it, and we embrace it, as we all know these players make each other better.”
The arrangements will serve the USWNT neatly, because the American group appears to be like to stand Vietnam, Netherlands and Portugal within the World Cup’s Group E. The American group enters the global match as reigning champions, after triumphing 2-0 over the Netherlands in 2019.