Filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri has made up our minds to shift the release date of his upcoming movie The Vaccine War to Dussehra 2023. Initially scheduled for release right through the Independence Day weekendthe movie will now hit the cinemas at the auspicious instance of Dussehra.

- Advertisement -

Vivek Agnihotri directorial The Vaccine War release date shifted to Dussehra 2023

Following the super good fortune of The Kashmir FilesVivek Ranjan Agnihotri his producer-wife Pallavi Joshi are recently giving the overall touches to The Vaccine War. While a couple of days of taking pictures are but to be completedthe duo additionally plans to organise pre-release screenings of the movie in americaAsimilar to their technique with The Kashmir Files, ahead of its legit release in India. It is this extra plan that has led to the verdict of transferring the movie’s release to Dussehra 2023.

The Vaccine War goals to discover a thought-provoking narrative surrounding the worldwide vaccine business its have an effect on on society. With The Kashmir Files receiving crucial acclaim a favorable reaction from the audienceexpectations are prime for Vivek Agnihotri’s subsequent directorial mission. The filmmaker his crew are dedicated to turning in a compelling socially related movie that sparks discussions sheds gentle on pertinent problems.

- Advertisement -

As the completing touches are being added to The Vaccine War the rest shoot is being completedfans cinephiles eagerly look forward to its release at the groccasion of Dussehra in 2023.

Also Read: Vivek Agnihotri wraps up the overall time table of The Vaccine War in Hyderabad

More Pages: The Vaccine War Box Office Collection

- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD NEWS – LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for up to date Bollywood NewsNew Bollywood Movies replaceBox administrative center collectionNew Movies Release Bollywood News HindiEntertainment NewsBollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2023 keep up to date with newest hindi films most effective on Bollywood Hungama.