Virginia Rep. Jennifer Wexton reveals Parkinson’s diagnosis

Democratic Rep. Jennifer Wexton of Virginia says she has been identified with Parkinson’s illness

- Advertisement -

WASHINGTON — Democratic Rep. Jennifer Wexton of Virginia introduced Tuesday she has been identified with Parkinson’s illness however vowed to proceed her paintings in Congress, pronouncing, “I’m not going to let Parkinson’s stop me from being me.”

Wexton, 54, serving her third term from a competitive district in Northern Virginia suburbs near Washington, revealed the diagnosis on World Parkinson’s Day. She said in a video that she hopes to be a voice for those coping with the disease and to fight in Congress to devote greater resources toward the search for a cure.

The illness has primarily affected her speech and how her mouth moves, Wexton said. She speaks more quickly now, and the disease has affected how she walks and keeps her balance.

- Advertisement -

“What Parkinson’s is not is an untreatable disease, a cognitive impairment, or a death sentence. So please, you are welcome to empathize, but don’t feel sorry for me,” Wexton said.

Wexton, a former state senator and prosecutor, said she feels good and is focused on legislating, meeting constituents and visiting with business and school officials — “all just like normal.”

“I hope to keep serving you for many years to come,” Wexton mentioned.

- Advertisement -

Parkinson’s illness is a mind dysfunction that reasons unintentional or uncontrollable actions, corresponding to shaking, stiffness and problem with steadiness and coordination. The signs and price of development vary amongst people. Early signs of this illness are delicate and happen steadily, in keeping with the National Institute on Aging.

“The remedy procedure is one who comes to time and dedication, so that you’re going to look me have just right days and a few days that don’t seem to be so just right,” Wexton said. “But I would like you to understand this: my head and my middle are 100% dedicated to serving the folks of Virginia, and particularly my constituents within the tenth congressional district.”