Virginia mom facing charges for 6-year-old who shot teacher

Police mentioned the 9 mm Taurus pistol used to be legally bought through the boy’s mom.

The mom of a 6-year-old boy who allegedly shot a teacher at his Newport News, Virginia, fundamental college is now facing charges, prosecutors introduced Monday,

A grand jury returned two indictments charging Deja Taylor with prison kid forget and misdemeanor recklessly leaving a loaded firearm as to hazard a kid, consistent with prosecutors.

Taylor’s 6-year-old son allegedly took a handgun from his house on Jan. 6, put it in his backpack and taken it to Richneck Elementary School the place he allegedly shot and wounded 25-year-old teacher Abigail Zwerner in a primary grade lecture room. Zwerner suffered important accidents however is anticipated to make a complete restoration.

A photograph of Abby Zwerner is pinned to a coat throughout a vigil for Abby Zwerner, the teacher shot through a 6-year-old scholar at Richneck Elementary, in entrance of the Newport News Public Schools Administration Building in January. Billy Schuerman/The Virginian-Pilot/Tribune News Service by the use of Getty Images

Zwerner has sued the varsity’s former superintendent, fundamental and assistant fundamental for $40 million, alleging negligence.

Zwerner’s legal professional, Diane Toscano, mentioned in a commentary in regards to the new charges, “There were failures in accountability at multiple levels that led to Abby being shot and almost killed. Today’s announcement addresses but one of those failures. It has been three months of investigation and still so many unanswered questions remain.”

“Our lawsuit makes clear that we believe the school division violated state law, and we are pursuing this in civil court,” Toscano persisted. “We will not allow school leaders to escape accountability for their role in this tragedy.”

In the wake of the taking pictures, the 6-year-old’s circle of relatives mentioned their son “suffers from an acute disability and was under a care plan at the school that included his mother or father attending school with him and accompanying him to class every day.”

“The week of the shooting was the first week when we were not in class with him,” the circle of relatives mentioned.

Police tape hangs from an indication post outdoor Richneck Elementary School, January 7, 2023, in Newport News, Virginia. Jay Paul/Getty Images

Police reply to a taking pictures that injured a teacher at Richneck Elementary, Jan. 6, 2023, in Newport News, Va. Newport News Daily Press/TNS by the use of Getty Images

This is a growing tale. Please test again for updates.