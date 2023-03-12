Virginia can’t solve Duke in ACC tournament title game

Comment

GREENSBORO, N.C. — With lower than 8 mins left in Saturday night time's ACC tournament championship game, Virginia Coach Tony Bennett hung his head and begrudgingly known as a timeout after Kyle Filipowski's scouse borrow and dunk boosted the Blue Devils' lead again to double digits. The series used to be only one second in an uncharacteristically sloppy efficiency via the second-seeded Cavaliers. That deficient ball safety, mixed with wayward taking pictures that integrated 8 overlooked layups, doomed Virginia to a 59-49 loss at Greensboro Coliseum.

The Thirteenth-ranked Cavaliers’ hopes fizzled amid 16 for 48 taking pictures (33.3 %), together with 4 for 17 on three-pointers (23.5 %), in a game they by no means led. They additionally dedicated a dozen turnovers, making this Virginia’s first game in double digits in its previous 12.

"I think they're a good defensive team," Virginia Coach Tony Bennett stated of the fourth-seeded Blue Devils. "They've really come together that way. Their length and their athleticism were real, and I think at times it sped us up, and we were at times a bit rushed."

Junior guard Reece Beekman led Virginia with 12 issues however dedicated a team-high 4 turnovers. Freshman guard Isaac McKneely scored 10 issues and used to be the one different Cavaliers participant to succeed in double figures in Virginia’s second-lowest level overall of the season.

Jeremy Roach (Paul VI) completed with a game-high 23 issues via going 7 for 12 from the sector, and Filipowski, a standout freshman, added 20 issues and 10 rebounds to push the Twenty first-ranked Blue Devils (26-8) to their twenty second ACC tournament championship, essentially the most in convention historical past. Duke has gained 9 consecutive video games since falling in extra time Feb. 11 in Charlottesville.

Virginia were given inside of 49-43 with 3:05 closing on a McKneely three-pointer. But the Blue Devils answered with a Roach three-point play earlier than Kihei Clark’s scouse borrow resulted in a fast-break layup for Beekman with 1:46 to head.

Clark’s layup were given the Cavaliers inside of 52-47, and Beekman’s layup after Filipowski made 1 of two foul pictures reduce Duke’s result in 53-49 with 46 seconds to play. The Blue Devils sealed the end result via sinking six instantly unfastened throws in the general 40 seconds.

A ten-2 Duke flurry had the Cavaliers trailing via their biggest margin to that time, 36-22, with 14:34 left in the second one part. Roach capped the run with a three-pointer. But Virginia countered with a three-point play via Kadin Shedrick, who made a layup and drew a 3rd foul on Filipowski. Jayden Gardner adopted with a dunk off a cross from Armaan Franklin to trim the deficit to 36-27, compelling first-year Duke trainer Jon Scheyer to name a timeout.

Loose ballhandling in the primary part ended in the Cavaliers trailing 24-17 at halftime. Virginia dedicated seven turnovers in the primary part after gathering six overall in every of the former two video games.

“Obviously we wanted to win that, but we’re playing for something bigger,” McKneely stated. “So we’ll take the next couple days to rest up and then get right back at it. … Shot weren’t falling like they have in the a past two games, but I know once we get into the [NCAA tournament] we’ll be ready.”

Here’s what else to learn about Virginia’s loss:

Duke’s really extensive duration in the frontcourt confounded the Cavaliers for a lot of the game, resulting in Virginia managing simply 20 issues in the paint. That loss of manufacturing used to be in stark distinction to the groups’ first assembly, when the Cavaliers controlled 42 in a 69-62 extra time victory at John Paul Jones Arena. Virginia had scored 40 issues in the paint all through Friday’s quarterfinals, a 76-56 win over third-seeded Clemson.

The aggregate of Filipowski and heart Dereck Lively II, each 7-footers, averted Virginia from completing on the rim excluding sporadically. More incessantly, the Cavaliers needed to accept contested jumpers.

“Obviously we’re a little different without [injured starter Ben Vander Plas], so we’ve got to adjust to that, but I thought they keyed on Jayden,” Bennett stated. “And when Reece or Kihei or Armaan got in the lane, they were there.”

Clark’s taking pictures stoop persevered towards the Blue Devils, who restricted Virginia’s third-leading scorer to a 1-for-9 appearing from the sector. Clark completed with six issues and 3 turnovers and is taking pictures 14 for 55 in the previous seven video games.

Clark used to be in the hunt for the primary ACC tournament championship of a extremely adorned profession that comes with the 2019 NCAA title and 3 convention common season crowns.

Virginia used to be set to go back and forth again to Charlottesville in a while after the ACC title game and can watch the NCAA tournament variety display in combination Sunday at John Paul Jones Arena, athletic division officers stated.

The Cavaliers are projected for a No. 4 seed and might be headed again to Greensboro for the spherical of 64. Other projections have Virginia in Albany, N.Y., or Orlando for the primary weekend.