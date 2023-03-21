‘Virat Kohli is an amazing person, super humble,’ says Norwegian dance group







The all-male dance group based totally in Norway, Quick Style, recently on a talk over with to India, on Wednesday, spoke about their revel in of assembly Indian cricketer Virat Kohli.

The Quick Style group individuals instructed ANI that Virat Kohli is an `amazing individual`, a `just right buddy` and a `super humble man`.

- Advertisement -

Recently, Kohli met the Norwegian dance group and shared a photograph with them on his Twitter care for which went viral.

‘Guess who I met in Mumbai @TheQuickstyle,’ he captioned the post.

Guess who I met in mumbai 🔥👀 @TheQuickstyle pic.twitter.com/wbHcM6JRo9 — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) March 14, 2023

Quick Style additionally dropped a amusing video with Kohli wherein he may also be observed dancing with the group in a unusual means.

- Advertisement -

The video opens with one of the most dance group individuals choosing up a cricket bat. He turns out not sure of what to do with it and plays a couple of strikes. As the video progresses, Kohli walks as much as him and gestures at hand him the bat. Soon, different group individuals sign up for, they usually ruin right into a dance to Stereo Nation`s Ishq.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Quick Style (@thequickstyle)

Soon after the group posted the video, it went viral on social media.

Also Read: Virat Kohli grooves with Norway`s dance group Quick Style, spouse Anushka Sharma reacts

- Advertisement -

The group rose to repute after recreating hook steps of widespread Bollywood songs corresponding to `Sadi Galli` from the movie `Tanu Weds Manu` and `Kala Chashma` from `Baar Baar Dekho`.

Talking concerning the music `Kala Chashma`, Quick Style instructed ANI, ‘For us, the song Kaala Chashma and every song that is popular in this world..it`s not anyone`s, it`s everyone`s. And the people that watch our show, we feel they are our family, our group, our supporters, so we are together. So the song is ours.’

Recently, the group dropped a video wherein they are able to be observed dancing to the music `Leke Pehla Pehla Pyaar` in a Mumbai native educate.

This tale has been sourced from a 3rd celebration syndicated feed, businesses. Mid-day accepts no accountability or legal responsibility for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and information of the textual content. Mid-day control/mid-day.com reserves the only proper to change, delete or take away (with out realize) the content material in its absolute discretion for any explanation why by any means









Source link