Vikings Pro Bowler Danielle Hunter set to skip mandatory minicamp amid trade rumors, per report

Money has pushed the go out of a number of big-name Vikings today, with Dalvin Cook and Za’Darius Smith simply the most recent veterans to section tactics with the crew. Star go rusher Danielle Hunter may well be subsequent, with the three-time Pro Bowl variety set to skip Minnesota’s mandatory minicamp as he seeks a brand new contract, according to NFL Media.

Hunter, 28, used to be a no-show on the Vikings’ arranged crew actions (OTAs) main up to this week’s minicamp. He’ll now willingly face monetary consequences for containing off form on Tuesday and Wednesday, per Tom Pelissero, with he and the Vikings failing to “see eye-to-eye” on his contractual long term. This comes days after NFL Media reported Hunter has drawn critical trade hobby.

The one-time second-team All-Pro is technically owed $13.1 million in 2023, however he is assured simply $5.5M, per Over the Cap, after in the past restructuring his deal. Fresh off a ten.5-sack season, his first in a 3-4 gadget, Hunter may well be in the hunt for upwards of $20M once a year on a brand new deal, according to The Athletic, while the Vikings were averse to paying a top class for growing old veterans this offseason.

When wholesome, Hunter has been one of the crucial recreation’s maximum constant edge rushers, logging no less than 12.5 sacks 3 other occasions between 2016-19. Since then, alternatively, he has ignored a mixed 27 video games due to harm, together with all the 2020 season with a neck factor. His fellow 2022 starter, Za’Darius Smith, used to be lately traded to the Browns to web the Vikings greater than $10M in financial savings.

Dealing Hunter would save the Vikings an extra $5.5M this yr, in addition to offload any long term cash he needs. It would additionally additional weaken a go speeding corps now depending on newcomer Marcus Davenport and reserves like D.J. Wonnum and Benton Whitley. New coordinator Brian Flores used to be experimenting with competitive front-seven seems to be sans Hunter all through Vikings OTAs, however the veteran stays one of the achieved starters on that facet of the ball.